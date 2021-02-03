Brothers arrested on 70 combined warrants, police say

Joseph Caldwell was arrested last month in connection with a crime spree that spanned almost two years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced a pair of brothers were arrested on a total of 70 arrest warrants in connection with dozens of crimes spanning two years.

According to CMPD, Joseph Caldwell was scheduled to appear in court on five felony charges in the summer of 2019. Caldwell, 24 at the time, removed his electronic monitoring device in mid-July and detectives were unable to locate him. It was during this time that his crime spree began, according to CMPD.

Beginning July 11, 2019, CMPD began receiving reports of vehicle break-ins in north Charlotte. Over the next two months, areas all over the north side of Charlotte were impacted with numerous valuables and a gun being stolen from vehicles. Detectives caught a break in the case when the suspect used a stolen credit card. CMPD was able to use surveillance video and that evidence to identify Caldwell as the suspect and signed three warrants for his arrest on Aug. 22, 2019.

Caldwell remained on the loose as detectives investigated each case. On Aug. 23, a search warrant led police to a large amount of stolen property connecting Caldwell to seven more cases. By this time, Caldwell had a combined 39 warrants out for his arrest.

CMPD continued searching for Caldwell for months until receiving a tip about his possible location in December of 2020. Officers spotted Caldwell and tried to chase him down but he was able to get away. Joseph Caldwell was again spotted near the end of February and was arrested on Feb. 26 after another foot chase.

At the time of his arrest, Joseph Caldwell was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and a gun that was stolen from a separate vehicle in 2020.