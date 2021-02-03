CMPD: 1 hurt after shooting in east Charlotte

Officers said the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment after being shot. No arrests have been made in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was found shot in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 6100 block of East Independence Boulevard, near the intersection with Wallace Road, around 5 a.m. When CMPD officers got to the area, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital by Medic for treatment. The severity of their injuries has not been released by authorities.

So far, CMPD has not released any suspect information in the case. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains active and in the early stages.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.