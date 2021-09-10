Charlotte's No Limit Larry seeking solutions to the city's youth violence

In the aftermath of the shooting death of a 3-year-old, community members say the goal is to get involved with the youth in a positive way before it's too late.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The shocking drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy in northwest Charlotte is sparking a sense of urgency to find better anti-violence solutions.

Community activist and Power 98 radio personality No Limit Larry says he loves the Queen City he grew up in but hates to see the growing gun violence, especially among the youth.

“No parent deserves to bury their child — no matter the age," No Limit Larry said. "But when it’s a 3-year-old it just hits different."

Police say the shooters in the death of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa are suspected teenagers. No Limit Larry says in order to stop violence like this, the community must start to get involved.

“I remember being a youth and I could have went either way — I could have went right or left and some people pulled me to the side and said listen this is what you gotta do," No Limit Larry said.

Just last weekend, he and others helped to host a Teach Me How to Fish event. It was an opportunity to invite kids in the community to learn life skills like how to change a tire and tie a necktie.

But No Limit Larry said that specifically addressing the violence and offering solutions to the youth aside from gangs and guns is just as important.

“Everybody is always talking about back in the day, but it’s a new day now and in this new day there are gangs in our city," No Limit Larry said. “We need to go out here and talk to these young men and women and give them some alternatives.”