Historic spike in stolen cars driving overall rise in crime, CMPD says

Car thefts are the main driver of an overall crime increase in Charlotte, police said, with many of thefts being Hyundai and Kia models.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overall crime in Charlotte is trending up in 2023 despite a near 10% drop in violent crimes, detectives announced Wednesday.

The primary reason crime is up? Auto thefts, particularly among Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to the "Kia Challenge," a series of vehicles posted on TikTok and other social media sites where suspects brag about how easy it is to steal these vehicles.

Maj. Jonathan Thomas with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said there has been a 143% increase in stolen cars this year. That's the largest spike ever, according to Thomas, who stated there were 3,717 cars stolen in Charlotte between Jan. 1 and June 30.

"That's 3,717 people who have been put into situations where they cannot get to work or drive their kids to school, or go to the grocery store because someone took away their transportation," Thomas said.

A concerning number of those crimes involve teens and underage suspects, Thomas explained. Of 520 arrests connected to stolen vehicles, CMPD says 373 suspects were under 18. That makes up 72% of all car thefts, police data shows. CMPD says 612 guns were stolen from those vehicles, too.

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit earlier this year that will provide cash compensation to customers who suffered theft-related losses or damage not covered by insurance — as well as reimbursement for insurance deductibles, increased insurance premiums and other losses.

Thomas highlighted one particular suspect who was arrested multiple times and released to his parents each time. Thomas said that method hasn't proven effective and stopping these types of crimes, but said officers don't want to charge struggling parents.

"I'm not happy when we have to put a juvenile into custody," Thomas said. "We do want these children to recognize there are consequences to breaking the law."

Thomas said CMPD views each incident on a case-by-case basis when it comes to potentially charging adults, telling reporters when the department identifies neglect, they're more likely to charge parents for their kids' crimes.