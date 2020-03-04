CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting near Commonwealth Avenue in Charlotte Thursday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic responded to a gas station at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Morningside Drive.

The male victim, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to CMPD.

Detectives are searching the Commonwealth neighborhood for evidence and any possible witnesses.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting. Police are continuing to search for the shooter.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to 911 or Mecklenburg County Crime Stoppers at 703-334-1600.

