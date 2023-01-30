Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting

"We do not believe this was a random incident and the investigation is ongoing," the Kannapolis Police Department said in a released statement Monday.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday.

Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.

Two other juveniles were also involved in the incident, according to police. They were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify their involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

