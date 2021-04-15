CMPD investigating 2 overnight homicides

Police are investigating two homicides that happened in Charlotte just hours apart. It's unclear if the two shootings are linked at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in separate overnight homicides just hours apart in Charlotte, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the first homicide happened at the Black Moon Lounge on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. CMPD was called to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot to death. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Hours later, CMPD responded to multiple calls about a disturbance at hotel on North Tryon Street in University City. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a hotel room. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Police have not released the victim's identity.

So far, no suspect information has been related in either case. Detectives say there's no evidence at this time to suggest these homicides are linked.