South Carolina man charged with murder of grandparents in Chester County

Chester County authorities said a Columbia, South Carolina, man killed his grandparents at their home on Father's Day.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges after investigators said he shot and killed his grandparents at their Richburg home on Father's Day.

Chester County deputies were called to a home on Doe Street in Richburg on Father's Day. When deputies arrived, they found 61-year-old Gene Rogers and 78-year-old Billie Rogers dead after they'd been shot. Their deaths were immediately investigated as homicides.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), FBI and military investigators soon joined the case after Gene Alexzander "Alex" Scott was identified as a suspect and a Chester County grand jury indicted Scott on two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Scott, 24, was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany when he was taken into custody. He was escorted by military police into the custody of Chester County deputies on Oct. 23. He is being held in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

