x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

CMPD investigating homicide near Avalon Ave.

CMPD confirms one person is dead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting near the 3100 block of Avalon Avenue. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Monday. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.      

CMPD confirms one person is dead.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD, we will update this story after more information is made available. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles

In Other News

Catawba County man to serve 60 days in jail for involvement in capitol riot