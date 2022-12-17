Charlotte police investigating homicide in North Charlotte

In a tweet released just before 6 p.m., CMPD announced that its Homicide Unit is actively investigating a murder that occurred on Valeview Lane in North Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Saturday evening that it is investigating a homicide in North Charlotte.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Medic responded to a tweet about a shooting on Valeview Lane, stating that one person at this location was transferred with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Investigation in the North Division https://t.co/00kkbnm3Du — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 17, 2022

This is a new and ongoing investigation. WCNC Charlotte is waiting to hear back from CMPD and will update our viewers with any new information.

