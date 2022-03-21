CMPD investigating fatal shooting on Marvin Road

At this time, police haven't released any information on a potential suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Police confirm one person has died.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Marvin Road, near Billingsley Road, Monday afternoon after reports of a shooting. Police have not provided any further details on a potential suspect or if there were any other injuries.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.



ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to sop leaving giant holes on the beach

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.