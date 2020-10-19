Two dead in east Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man and a women were shot and killed on Kilborne Drive in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are dead following a shooting in east Charlotte Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of Kilborne Drive. It happened sometime around 12:15 p.m.

Medic said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim was a male. A second victim, a woman, had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway near the intersection of Kilborne and Eastway Drive.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 2100 block of Kilborne Drive. CMPD is requesting members of the media respond to the media briefing area located at the parking area in the 2100 block of Eastway Drive. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 19, 2020

The deaths bring the city's homicide total to 96 this year. CMPD has not released any suspect information or identified the victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak to a homicide detective.