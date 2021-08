Charlotte police first reported the incident around 6:18 p.m. along Holliswood Court.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday evening.

CMPD first reported the incident around 6:18 p.m. Friday. Officers said the shooting occurred along Holliswood Court near South Tryon Street.

Police said one person has died following the shooting. This fatal incident remains under investigation.