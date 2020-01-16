CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened on Holland Avenue, but CMPD has not specified what block.

One person has been pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.

At this time, details of the homicide investigation are limited. Police have not released when the call for service came in. The cause of death is also not known at this time.

No suspect information was released.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

