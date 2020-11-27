One killed in north Charlotte shooting on Thanksgiving day

Police were called to the 300 block of S. Gardner Avenue Thursday where one person was pronounced deceased, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in north Charlotte on Thanksgiving day, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Gardner Avenue Thursday. When officers arrived, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic. His name will be released who his family has been notified of his death.

Police did not mention any suspect information.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD's Operations Command, Special Operations Bureau, CFD and Medic also assisted.