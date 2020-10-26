CMPD investigating south Charlotte shooting

One person was transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 6400 Old Pineville Road around 10 p.m., according to Medic. Medic said one person was shot and transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released. No suspect information was made available.

CMPD said they are investigating the incident and will release more information as it becomes available. Anyone with information on this or any other Charlotte crime is asked to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Stick with WCNC for the latest on this developing story.