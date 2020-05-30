CMPD officers injured, businesses vandalized and looting during Friday night protest

Police say 15 protesters were arrested last night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three CMPD officers were injured and 15 arrests were made after a protest in Charlotte Friday night lead to a riot and looting.

Protests in Charlotte Friday night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent. The gathering had begun at 6:30 p.m. outside CMPD's metro division headquarters on Beatties Ford Road.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department deemed the gathering "unlawful" and had ordered the demonstrators to disperse.

Police said a crowd of approximately 100 demonstrators began to march in the roadway on Beatties Ford Road and grew to approximately 250 demonstrators. Some of the demonstrators began to damage property and threaten the safety of officers and the community.

Friday at 11:20 p.m., officers responded the Food Lion located at 2123 Beatties Ford Road. They arrived and found protestors had broken the windows to several businesses and unlawfully entered and stole merchandise.

While CMPD officers were at the grocery store, a firearm was discharged by one of the rioters. Officers did not shoot back and deescalated the encounter throught less-lethal means.

As a result of their immediate investigation, Lavar Sprinkle was identified as a suspect and was arrested.