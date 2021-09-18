CMPD investigating after 1 person dead in west Charlotte

Police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday along Forestbrook Drive near Bill Graham Parkway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in a west Charlotte neighborhood, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

CMPD responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday along Forestbrook Drive near Bill Graham Parkway where they found one victim with gunshot injuries, police said.

Police said a man lying on the sidewalk unresponsive was found on the sidewalk upon arrival. According to the department, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.