Suspect in string of stabbings arrested after reporting an unrelated crime to CMPD

One of the victims died due to injuries the day after the suspect was taken into custody.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to three Charlotte stabbings, one of which resulted in a death, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 

The first incident happened on Sept. 5. Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte after an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, the victim said an unknown person had stabbed him.

The following morning, officers responded to the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road after a victim said they were cut by an unknown person.

That same day, officers responded to an urgent care center in the 5100 block of Albemarle Road after a reported assault. At the scene, officers learned the incident happened nearby in the 6300 block of Albemarle Road on a service station. Officers learned one person had been cut as well by an unknown person. The victim, in this case, was identified as William Burnham, 27. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

CMPD said the suspect tried to assault another person, who avoided the assault by locking themselves in a vehicle. 

Detectives identified the suspect vehicle in the case and obtained surveillance footage that showed the suspect.

On Sept. 7,  Bryan Feliz-Ramirez went to CMPD to report an unrelated hit-and-run. Officers recognized him as the suspect in a case and took him into custody.

Feliz-Ramirez was interviewed by detectives and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intending to kill inflicting serious injuries.

On Sept. 8, Burnham died due to his injuries, with his family at his side. The case is now classified as a homicide, and an investigation is ongoing. 

Police have not currently identified a common link or tangible motive between the attacks. 

