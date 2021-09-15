Suspect in string of stabbings arrested after reporting an unrelated crime to CMPD

One of the victims died due to injuries the day after the suspect was taken into custody.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to three Charlotte stabbings, one of which resulted in a death, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The first incident happened on Sept. 5. Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte after an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, the victim said an unknown person had stabbed him.

The following morning, officers responded to the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road after a victim said they were cut by an unknown person.

That same day, officers responded to an urgent care center in the 5100 block of Albemarle Road after a reported assault. At the scene, officers learned the incident happened nearby in the 6300 block of Albemarle Road on a service station. Officers learned one person had been cut as well by an unknown person. The victim, in this case, was identified as William Burnham, 27. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said the suspect tried to assault another person, who avoided the assault by locking themselves in a vehicle.

Detectives identified the suspect vehicle in the case and obtained surveillance footage that showed the suspect.

On Sept. 7, Bryan Feliz-Ramirez went to CMPD to report an unrelated hit-and-run. Officers recognized him as the suspect in a case and took him into custody.

Feliz-Ramirez was interviewed by detectives and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intending to kill inflicting serious injuries.

On Sept. 8, Burnham died due to his injuries, with his family at his side. The case is now classified as a homicide, and an investigation is ongoing.