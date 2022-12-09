Officials investigating bomb threat at Charlotte elementary school

School officials said law enforcement is investigating the campus and building.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said a bomb threat was made at Pinewood Elementary School Friday afternoon.

In an email sent to parents, the school said it received a bomb threat and that all students and staff were evacuated to Office Depot, located at 5107 South Boulevard, out of an abundance of caution.

Parents and families of car riders will need to pick up their children from the Office Depot and that bus riders will be dismissed from the same location, according to school officials. Dismissal time is 3 p.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later said no evidence was found substantiating the threat.

All threats and school disruptions are in violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct and those involved will be disciplined accordingly. Where warranted, law enforcement pursues legal action as well.

