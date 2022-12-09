'We've gotten off course' | CMS board members look to new term

On Flashpoint, new board members say superintendent selection will be board's top priority.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members will be sworn in this week. They'll face a long list of issues to tackle.

'We've gotten off course," Lisa Kline, incoming district five board member, said.

Chief among their priorities, selecting a new superintendent.

"I don't know if you can find that perfect person. It's going to be hard," Kline said.

Interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is leaving at the end of the month. CMS has gone through six superintendents in ten years.

Kline said she wants a candidate who will be dedicated to the job.

"They are committed to CMS for a minimum of three years, hopefully, five years," Kline said.

A former teacher, Kline said she worked with several committed superintendents earlier in her career. She cited Peter Gorman, who served CMS between 2006 to 2011, as one she respected.

The candidate will face a rapidly changing district with achievement gaps and explosive growth.

"We really have to have someone who is going to be able to connect with our diverse population," Stephanie Sneed, incoming district four board member, said.

