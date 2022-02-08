Community House Middle School teacher arrested for child porn

Adrian Taylor, a teacher at Community House Middle School, was arrested after investigators said he disseminated child pornography.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teacher at Community House Middle School in Charlotte was arrested Tuesday for the alleged possession of child pornography, investigators said.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department incident report obtained by WCNC Charlotte, detectives began investigating Adrian Taylor, of Matthews, about the possible possession and distribution of child pornography on Nov. 24. On Tuesday, he was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Community House Middle School website lists Taylor as a language arts teacher. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that Taylor is suspended with pay and his status was changed on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for a statement. CMPD has not yet responded to that request.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

