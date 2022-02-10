3 arrested for human sex trafficking of 15-year-old girl in Concord Mills area, deputies say

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says the case remains under investigation.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a human sex trafficking investigation in the Concord Mills area, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The agency announced Erica R. Cheeks, 34, Walter Ardrey, 40, and Keith Henderson, 32, are all facing serval charges after detectives were able to find a 15-year-old girl connected to the case.

All three are residents of Charlotte, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the office's VICE/Narcotics Unit, along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted an operation for sex trafficking in the county starting Jan. 25.

Detectives say they utilized an escort service website that was attempting to identify underage victims of trafficking. They were able to find the teenager in the company of the suspects.

Cheeks was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Charlotte with the help of local authorities. She remains in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $750,000 bond. Deputies say additional charges are also pending.

Ardrey was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution of a minor and misdemeanor flee and elude. He was taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center with a $750,000 secured bond. Deputies say he has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Henderson was also arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitutions of a minor. He also was taken to the county detention center with a $750,000 bond. Deputies say they discovered Henderson was on post-release supervision for violent crimes after a conviction in a neighboring state.

CCSO says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspects can call the sheriff's office at (704) 920-3000. People can also provide anonymous tips by contacting Crime Stoppers online or by calling (704) 93CRIME.

All three are still awaiting trial as of Thursday, Feb. 10.

