Man accused of one Rock Hill killing now charged with second homicide

Jamie Gavantay Williams was already charged in a November 2021 homicide. Police say he also killed a man in August 2021.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department said a man already in jail charged with one murder from November 2021 is now accused of killing another person, this time in August 2021.

25-year-old Jamie Gavantay Williams was previously accused of killing a 32-year-old man on Nov. 23, 2021 near Clinton College. That victim was found with a gunshot wound on Coronet Court near South Heckle Boulevard. At the time, Mecklenburg County officials also noted Williams was wanted for a handful of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Less than two months prior, another man in the same area was also shot several times. On Aug. 31, a 30-year-old man was found inside a Kia Forte near South Heckle Boulevard and Lige Street Park. While he was taken to a hospital for treatment, the victim died on Sept. 14, about two weeks after he was found.

Rock Hill police now say they've tied Williams to the Aug. 31 homicide, and he's since been charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond on those charges.

Police have not identified either of the men Williams is accused of killing.

