CONCORD, N.C. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old girl outside Concord Mills Mall in December made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Dontae Milton-Black, 18, learned he could face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Aveanna Propst on December 28. Propst died after she was shot in the parking lot of Dave & Buster's. Investigators said Milton-Black and a 16-year-old got into an argument inside the mall that escalated when then teens were forced out of the mall.

Detectives allege that Milton-Black pulled out a handgun and shot at the 16-year-old, striking Propst and two others. Those teenagers suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Milton-Black is also charged with one count of felony riot, which carries a maximum punishment of 39 months.

He is being held in Cabarrus County without bond.

RELATED: Renewed push for curfew at Concord Mills Mall after 13-year-old murdered

RELATED: Teen charged with murder in shooting of 13-year-old at Concord Mills