$5,000 reward offered for information about Charlotte teen found dead Sept. 12

Jamir Suarez, 17, was found dead near Pressley Road and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public's help about a case involving the death of a teenager.

Charlotte Crime Stoppers posted to social media on Thursday, Sept. 16, asking for help to identify the suspect, or suspects, responsible for the death of Jamir Suarez, 17.

If you have any information about this case, please call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. You can also leave information anonymously by calling @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600. #cltnews #CharlotteNC https://t.co/qh2j6WH8gK — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 16, 2021

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Manchester Drive for a welfare check call on Sunday, Sept. 12. That's where officers reportedly found a teenager dead.

CMPD said the death is being ruled as a homicide. It was previously classified as a death investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime could receive up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

