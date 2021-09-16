$5,000 reward offered for information about Charlotte teen found dead Sept. 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public's help about a case involving the death of a teenager.
Charlotte Crime Stoppers posted to social media on Thursday, Sept. 16, asking for help to identify the suspect, or suspects, responsible for the death of Jamir Suarez, 17.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Manchester Drive for a welfare check call on Sunday, Sept. 12. That's where officers reportedly found a teenager dead.
CMPD said the death is being ruled as a homicide. It was previously classified as a death investigation.
Anyone with information about the crime could receive up to $5,000.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.