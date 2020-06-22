CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte

It happened in the 1300 block of Varsity Lane Sunday night, not far from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. One person has died.

The individual who died was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

CMPD has not released any information about any suspects at this time.

No further information about the homicide has been released. WCNC is working to learn more information.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and speak to a homicide detective.