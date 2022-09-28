2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home

The 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found dead on Tuesday night.

FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said.

According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.

Deputies discovered the victims after being called to the home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill for a well-being check.

When officers entered the home, they found both victims with gunshot wounds.

"All they told me was that my neighbors were found dead, and they couldn't disclose anything because they have an ongoing investigation, and I totally respect and understand that, but I hope that they can wrap that up sooner than later so we know, and we can have some peace of mind," neighbor Lisa LaFranca said.

LaFranca said she was friends with the Reynolds family for many years, calling Betty Reynolds a kind woman she would see often.

“I just can’t even believe it. I can’t believe I’m not going to see her today or tomorrow or see her white car," LaFranca said.

York County officials said there are no suspects in custody, and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, but they do not believe this to be a random act of violence. However, authorities said this case is still under investigation.

If you have information about this shooting, please contact the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or you can remain anonymous by calling York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or send tips online at crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

