Charges upgraded for suspect in killing of Pageland woman

Emanuel Bedford, the ex-boyfriend of Deidre Reid, is now facing charges for the Pageland woman's death and disappearance.

PAGELAND, S.C. — Emanuel Bedford, the man previously arrested in connection with the disappearance of Deidre Reid, has been indicted and charged with her death and kidnapping, the State of South Carolina Solicitor’s Office Fourth Judicial Circuit announced Thursday.

Bedford, who remains in the Chesterfield County Detention Center without bond, was previously arrested on charges related to Reid's disappearance but had not been charged with the death or disappearance of the Pageland mother until Thursday.

Reid was last seen leaving her Chesterfield County home on Sept. 3, 2021. Family said Reid was driving Bedford to the Greyhound bus stop in Charlotte so he could return to Augusta. Reid has not been seen since leaving her home.

Bedford, who was the ex-boyfriend of Reid, was the father of one of her children, according to Reid's family.

Pageland Police Department Capt. Shane Whitley said investigators believe the two arrived at the bus station. Beyond that, it is not publicly known what became of Reid.

The following month, Bedford was located in Burke County, Georgia, which is located just south of Augusta. He was found to be in possession of Reid's car and charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice. He was then extradited back to South Carolina.

In February, the courts denied Bedford bond after determining he was a flight risk. At the time, he was expected to face additional charges come March.

Prosecutors made their case to keep Bedford in jail by saying he lied to officers about his whereabouts after leaving the bus station with Reid.

Police believe they found Reid's SUV submerged 11 miles from Bedford's Georgia home, investigators previously said. They have been processing the vehicle for DNA.