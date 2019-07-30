WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted Leslie McCrae Dowless and several others in an absentee ballot irregularities investigation in Bladen County during the 2018 North Carolina 9th District election and prior elections.

Dowless faced new charges of felony obstruction of justice, perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and possession of absentee ballot.

This was the second set of indictments against Dowless in the Bladen County case. He was previously charged with felonious obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, and two counts of possession of absentee ballot.

Others charged included:

Lisa M. Britt

Ginger S. Eason

Woody D. Hester

James Singletary

Tonya B. Long

Jessica Dowless

Kelly Hendrix

Charges against Hendrix stem from the 2016 general election in addition to the 2018 general election.

Dowless remained under a $30,000 secured bonds set in other related cases.

The other defendants were placed under unsecured bonds of $10,000 and ordered not to have contact with those named in the indictment.

Defendants are expected to turn themselves in over the next few days.

