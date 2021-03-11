Man found shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting on McAlpine Glen Drive, off Lawyers Road, around 5:20 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot.
The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital. CMPD said the victim's injuries aren't life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and CMPD hasn't released any suspect information at this time. Any person with information is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.