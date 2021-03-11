Man found shot in east Charlotte

Detectives said a man was found shot along McAlpine Drive near Lawyers Road in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in east Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting on McAlpine Glen Drive, off Lawyers Road, around 5:20 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital. CMPD said the victim's injuries aren't life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and CMPD hasn't released any suspect information at this time. Any person with information is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

