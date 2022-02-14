CATS driver was killed during road rage incident, CMPD says

Ethan Rivera was shot and killed Friday night while driving his Charlotte Area Transit System bus in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officials said detectives are working tirelessly to solve the killing of Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus driver Ethan Rivera in Uptown Charlotte Friday night.

Rivera was shot during an alleged road rage incident on West Trade Street, near West 4th Street and South Graham Street, which is near Truist Ballpark, around 9:30 p.m. Friday. He was rushed to a hospital where died from his injuries. CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly said homicide detectives were immediately assigned to the case due to Rivera's injuries.

McNelly said CMPD is working with CATS to receive videos and photos of the shooting and encouraged anyone who was in Uptown Friday night to call police with what they know or saw.

"Any little piece of information, if you were downtown Friday night, if you saw something, we need to know that information," McNelly said. "It's very early in the investigation. We're working with CATS to obtain video of the incident. All we're prepared to say is there was a road rage incident between another driver and a CATS bus."

Capt. Brad Koch said there have been multiple reports of road rage in CMPD's Central Division, which includes all of Uptown Charlotte and inside the Interstate 277 loop. Koch said four road rage cases have been reported in the past week in the Uptown area.

"Other cases involved individuals shooting paint guns or BB guns or simply pointing a firearm at another driver," Koch said. "The victims weren't injured in those cases but we can all agree that the outcome of these types of actions could've been much worse."

John Lewis, CEO of CATS, said Rivera started with the organization a little over a year ago. He praised him for his work ethic and said CATS is grieving with his family. The 41-year-old moved back to North Carolina to be closer to his kids.

"He came to us during the height of the pandemic and that speaks volumes to his character and work ethic," Lewis said. "More than that, Ethan was a loving son, brother and father. Unfortunately, he was the victim of a tragic and senseless act of violence. No words can express the depth of this tragedy and the impact it will have on Ethan's family, his friends and the CATS family."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles issued the following statement Monday:

"I was shocked and saddened by the senseless and tragic crime that took the life of Ethan Rivera. Public servants like Ethan have dedicated their careers to serving our residents and community and that is especially true for the past several years as the pandemic has carried on. My thoughts and prayers are with Ethan’s friends and family, especially his children, and the CATS family."

“He's a person that was always smiling. He's the type of person who wears his heart on his sleeve," his cousin Hector Coca told WCNC Charlotte this weekend.

Following this incident, we have heard from several CATS employees who tell us they don’t feel safe on the job.

“Bus drivers are getting spit on, curse out, name-calling like you have no idea,” one employee who wants to remain anonymous to protect their job told WCNC Charlotte.