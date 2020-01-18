CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police charge five teenagers as juveniles for an armed carjacking at a gas station in northwest Charlotte.

On January 16, Officers were called to the 500 block of Old Little Rock Road around 9:40 a.m. in reports to a shooting. Once arrived, the driver of a Chevrolet Impala told officers he left his key in the ignition and went into the gas station.

Shortly after, several suspects got into the Impala and took off with the stolen car which had an AK-47 inside that the victim had left. The victim went outside to stop the suspects but one of them displayed the firearm. The victim then fired a gun, which he was carry on him, at the suspects in the Impala.

Evidence pointed at a Mercury Mountaineer as the suspect vehicle. Around 12 p.m. officers located the Mountaineer and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Thrift Road and detained all five suspects.

Two 15-year-olds were charged with was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony larceny.

The other three suspects who are of the ages of 16-year-old and 17-years-old were also charged as juveniles due to the "Raise the Age" legislation placed into effect in 2019.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony larceny.

A 16-year-old was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor.

