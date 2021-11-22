Former Cleveland County substitute teacher charged with multiple sex crimes

19-year-old Emily Durden has been charged with sending sexually explicit materials to 13- and 14-year-old students.

SHELBY, N.C. — A former substitute teacher of the Cleveland County School System has been charged with multiple sex-related crimes, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Emily Durden, 19, of Shelby, admitted to investigators she sent sexually explicit materials to several 13- and 14-year old children, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The school resource officer at Crest Middle School was first notified about the incident by a parent on Nov. 18, officials said. Durden was arrested the same day and charged with two counts of Indecent Liberties with Student, three counts of Display Material Harmful to Minor, and two counts of second-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

"The investigation is still ongoing," the sheriff's office said in a released statement Monday. "If your child was victimized by Ms. Durden, please contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office."

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 704-484-4888.

Durden was released on $50,000 bond.

