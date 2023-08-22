Fort Mill charity robbed weeks before big fundraising event

Tap Cancer Out says its trailer with all of its tournament equipment inside was stolen this past week.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill nonprofit Tap Cancer Out is asking the community for help after its trailer with valuable items inside was stolen.

The owners hope it will be returned, or someone can spot it and call police. In the meantime, the group is scrambling to find a way to host its charity events coming up in a few weeks without their equipment.

When executive director Jon Thomas went to the parking lot behind the Tap Cancer Out office Tuesday morning, he noticed the trailer was gone.

"The lock was cut in half and on the ground, so it was obvious what had happened," Thomas told WCNC Charlotte.

Tap Cancer Out hosts Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments that raise money for cancer fighting organizations. So far this year, Thomas said Tap Cancer Out has raised $1.4 million.

Inside the group’s stolen 28-foot trailer is, "almost everything we need to host our charitable jiu-jitsu tournaments, which we bring all over the country," Thomas said.

The trailer holds all the organization's custom mats, TVs, and tournament equipment inside.

"The timing is bad, we have our first event in September," Thomas added.

Thomas said about $50,000 worth of items are gone, but the hardest part is figuring out how they’re going to host nine events this fall.

"It’s just kind of a bummer that not only someone would do this, but to a charity," he said.

Unfortunately, the office doesn’t have security footage that caught the thieves on tape.

It’s one example of property crime the York County Sheriff's Office is trying to crack down on this summer with Operation Diamondback.

"We have so many car thefts and B-and-E autos that are happening that it's overwhelming our detectives," Sergeant Kevin Casey previously told WCNC Charlotte.

Thomas hopes police or the public can help find the trailer. If not, he’s confident they’ll find a way to keep fighting cancer.

"We’re gonna do everything we can to host all nine events," Thomas said. "We’re not gonna let these people stop what we are here to do."