Fort Mill man gets house arrest, probation for role in Capitol riot

Paul Colbath pleaded guilty in January. He was given 36 months of probation and 30 days of house arrest for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON — A Fort Mill, South Carolina, man was sentenced to probation and house arrest for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol involving supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Paul Colbath, 65, pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the Associated Press. That charge carries a six-month maximum prison sentence. During Wednesday's sentencing, a federal judge sentenced Colbath to 36 months of probation with 30 days of home confinement. He was ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.

Federal prosecutors didn't recommend jail time for Colbath because his offense did not involve violence. Prosecutors said Colbath was on the Capitol grounds for several hours and had "poor judgment" on Jan. 6. The government also said he'd shown genuine remorse for his actions.

"On January 6, I did something that I got caught up in and I regret it," Colbath said during the hearing. "It's not going to happen again because I now know the consequences. I regret what I did, I left my common sense on the ground."

The Justice Department said Colbath was turned in by a tipster who reported he "had been publicly bragging" to friends and family about taking part in the riots. He was first contacted by the FBI on Jan. 22, when he told investigators he did not "assault" the Capitol, but instead entered through an open door.

Colbath is among 11 people from South Carolina who have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. There were 16 people from North Carolina who were also charged.

