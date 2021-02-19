x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Two found dead after shooting in Gaston County

Gaston County EMS confirmed two people died in a shooting on Lowery Wood Road. Police are still trying to piece it together.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were found dead after a shooting in rural Gaston County early Friday, officials said. 

Gaston County Police responded to a shooting on Lowery Wood Road, just off Lewis Farm Road, after midnight Thursday night. Gaston County EMS confirmed two people died at the scene. 

Gaston County Police has not released any details on what led up to the shooting or identified the victims. No suspects have been identified by police. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter.

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting at west Charlotte home

RELATED: ‘It could mean life or death for me’ | Gastonia woman unemployed and battling cancer desperate for latest stimulus package approval