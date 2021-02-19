1 dead after shooting at west Charlotte home

Police said a man in his early 20s died after being shot at a house party in west Charlotte. Family members said a long-running beef led to the shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed at a home in west Charlotte early Friday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police was called to a reported shooting at a home on Berryhill Road. Witnesses told police there was a gathering at the home when shots were fired.

When officers arrived, the person who lives at the home said someone inside had been shot. CMPD found a man in his early 20s inside the house dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives haven't determined what led to the shooting at this time but family members said there appeared to be a dispute between the victim and others that escalated.

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of Berryhill Road. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 19, 2021

CMPD has not identified the victim or released any suspect information at this time. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-4320-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. All calls are anonymous.