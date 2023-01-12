Suspect on the loose after man found dead in Gastonia, police say

The victim was found dead along West 6th Avenue in Gastonia Wednesday evening, police said. No arrests have been made at this time but a suspect is known.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, police said.

Gastonia police said the victim was found along West 6th Avenue, near Garrison Boulevard. Investigators have not identified the man who was killed.

Detectives say they know who the suspect is in this case, but that person remains on the loose as of early Thursday morning, according to police.

Gastonia police haven't released any further information at this time. This article will be updated when WCNC Charlotte learns more.

