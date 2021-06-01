Lincolnton men charged with murder in Gastonia shooting

Two Lincolnton men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Alan Dale Johnson in Gastonia on Memorial Day.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Joshua Cabe Wiley, 39, and Christopher Detter, 51, both of Lincolnton, were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Alan Dale Johnson.

Investigators said Johnson was found shot to death in a vehicle parked in an empty lot on East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia Monday.

No further details have been provided. It's unclear if the suspects and victim knew each other.

