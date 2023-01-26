State Auditor Beth Wood to appear in court for hit-and-run charge

RALEIGH, N.C. — State Auditor Beth Wood will make her first court appearance Thursday on a hit-and-run charge.
Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood.
The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media video. The video, posted on the same night, shows a tall woman fitting the description of Wood being ushered away from the crash scene and into a building at 132 S. Salisbury St.
Wood, who reported the crash to insurers last month, said in a statement on Monday that she had been attending a holiday gathering for about two hours prior to the crash. She didn’t provide specifics about the gathering.
