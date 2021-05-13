Woman killed in Hickory drive-by shooting, police say

Hickory Police said 27-year-old India Rice died after she was shot at a home on 17th Street Northwest late Thursday night.

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed in Hickory, North Carolina, Wednesday night.

Hickory Police were called to a shooting at a home on 17th Street Northwest a few minutes before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old India Kynar Rice suffering from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced Rice dead at the home.

Detectives said Rice and several other people were inside the house when someone fired multiple rounds into the house from a car.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time and don't have details on what kind of vehicle they were driving. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551. Witnesses may also call 828-261-2623 and speak directly with homicide detectives.

