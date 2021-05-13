x
Crime

Man shot, killed in west Charlotte

Police said the victim was found shot along Freedom Drive in west Charlotte. No arrests have been made at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in west Charlotte early Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. 

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Freedom Drive around 1 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Medic where he was pronounced dead. 

CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time. The victim has not been identified. 

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives. 

