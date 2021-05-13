Man shot, killed in west Charlotte

Police said the victim was found shot along Freedom Drive in west Charlotte. No arrests have been made at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in west Charlotte early Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Freedom Drive around 1 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Medic where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time. The victim has not been identified.