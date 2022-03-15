1 juvenile dead, another injured after shooting in Westover area of Charlotte, officers say

CMPD said it happened along Baltimore Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation has started in the Westover area in Charlotte.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sent an alert via their app indicating the investigation along Baltimore Avenue near Fairwood Avenue had unfolded around 7:20 p.m.

CMPD confirmed on scene that two juveniles were shot. One juvenile died from injuries will the other is being treated at the hospital.

No other information about the victims was made available.

The scene is also near Southside Park.