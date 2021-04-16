Man wanted for murder should be treated as armed and dangerous, Gaston County PD says

26-year-old Donald Christian Wheeling is accused of killing another man on April 14.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police say citizens need to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect they say should be treated as armed and dangerous.

26-year-old Donald Christian Wheeling has been named as a suspect in the murder of another man, which police say unfolded on W. H. Kiser Road near Long Shoals at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14. He has a warrant for 1st degree murder.