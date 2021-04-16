x
Man wanted for murder should be treated as armed and dangerous, Gaston County PD says

26-year-old Donald Christian Wheeling is accused of killing another man on April 14.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police say citizens need to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect they say should be treated as armed and dangerous.

26-year-old Donald Christian Wheeling has been named as a suspect in the murder of another man, which police say unfolded on W. H. Kiser Road near Long Shoals at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14. He has a warrant for 1st degree murder.

If he is spotted, citizens are urged to call 911 immediately. Anyone with further tips or information about where he is should call Det. R. L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. Information leading to an arrest can get up to a $1,000 reward.

