Man dead after shooting in University area

Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Caroway Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Charlotte Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Pavilion Blvd and University City Blvd around midnight when they heard several shots fired in the area. The officers investigated the source of the fired shots and they located a man with a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Caroway Street. Officers immediately requested for Medic and began administering life-saving efforts to the victim.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic a short time later.

Police have not mentioned any suspect information at this time.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD's Operations Command, CFD and Medic also assisted.