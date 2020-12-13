One person killed in south Charlotte, CMPD investigating

It happened Saturday in the 8000 block of Andover Creek Drive, which is in the area of the Andover Woods Apartments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person has died, CMPD said.

Medic said they responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. for an "unknown problem," and one person was dead at the scene.

Details around the investigation are very limited at this time. It's not known how the person died, and the victim's name and age have not been made public.

No information about a potential suspect was immediately made available.

Any person with information about this case or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective.

WCNC Charlotte is heading to the scene and working to learn more information. This is an active and ongoing investigation.