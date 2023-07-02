Homicide investigation underway in Monroe, officials say

Three teenage suspects have been identified and one is in custody.

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person on Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, police responded to reports of a gunshot victim at the Red Roof Inn on 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd.

At the scene, police found a man in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn who had been killed in an apparent shooting. They identified the victim as 18-year-old Anthony Delts.

Police have also identified three suspects, all juveniles. One of the suspects is in custody, but it is unclear if police know the location of the other two suspects.

The identities of the suspects will not be released since they are juveniles.

Monroe Police believe that there is no danger to the public and that the incident was isolated.



Officials are requesting that anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at (704) 282-4700 or Crimestoppers at (704) 283-5600.

