Homicide investigation underway after shooting at gas station

One person was pronounced dead after being found shot outside a Shell gas station near Concord Mills late Sunday night, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting near a gas station in northeast Charlotte late Sunday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on Mallard Creek Road near Concord Mills Mall around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Video shared with WCNC Charlotte showed a heavy police presence at the Shell store with multiple police cars and an ambulance on the scene.

This is the third shooting in Charlotte since Sunday afternoon. One person was seriously injured in a shooting on Morning Breeze Lane in northwest Charlotte and CMPD confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on Eddington Street Sunday evening.

CMPD hasn't released any suspect information at this time or identified the victim. It's unclear if any arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.