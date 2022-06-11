Homicide investigation underway after 2 shot in west Charlotte, police say

CMPD later confirmed the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot in west Charlotte Saturday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medic confirmed the shooting just after 9 a.m. along Glenwood Drive near Interstate 85. Two people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to authorities for more information on this incident.

Check back here as this story develops.

